Aishwarya's Pakistani doppelganger Aamna Imran stuns internet



Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has got another addition to her list of doppelgangers. After Manasi Naik, Ammuzz Amrutha and Mahlagha Jaberi, who got noticed for their resemblance to the former Miss World, it is Aamna Imran who has caught the attention of people on the internet. Aamna is a beauty blogger from Pakistan who is quite active on social media.







On her Instagram account, Aamna often recreates Aishwarya's looks from her movies. She also has a few videos where she is seen enacting scenes from films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Devdas and Mohabbatein. One of her videos shows her posing like Aishwarya with the song "Dil Dooba" from the movie Khakhee playing in the background.







Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran recreated Aishwarya's look from the movie Khakee. aishwarya rai doppelganger Aamna Imran tried to recreate Aishwarya Rai's look from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil here. aamna iman aishwarya rai Another photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike Aamna Imran.

