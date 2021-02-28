Rakul has her own pawri!



Rakul Preet Singh is the one who takes her fitness very seriously. An avid fitness enthusiast, Rakul often shares inspiring photos and videos on her social media handle, and the latest one is sure to make you smile. She is seen doing yoga along with her trainer in the video and she captioned it, "Yeh main hoon... yeh anshuka yoga hai aur yeh yamato pawri ho rahi hai and that's how we pawriiiiiii."







On the work front, Rakul has a busy 2021 ahead of her. She has 'MayDay' in her kitty, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Ajat Devgn. The latter is not just producing the film, but also directing it. Rakul will reportedly play the role of a pilot in the film, which also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.







The film recently went on floors with Devgn tweeting about it. The project will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. Apart from that, the actress also has also signed 'Thank God', which has Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The campus comedy will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and will have the two actors playing medical students.





