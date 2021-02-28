Salman sends out his best wishes to actors for 'Time to Dance'



Salman Khan recently took to his social media handle to give a shoutout to Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi's film 'Time to Dance'. The superstar shared the posted featuring the two leads. He wished them all the best for the film. He even added the link to the trailer in his Instagram bio. The post was captioned as, ''Wish you all the best team Time To Dance (Trailer Link In Bio) Sooraj Pancholi, Isa kaif Remo Dsouza, Stanley Dcosta, Rajpal, and Waluschaa ''. Isabelle is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Stanley Menino D'Costa's film.





In this film, we can see their love and passion for dance. The movie also stars Waluscha De Sousa, Rajpal Yadav and others in key roles. 'Time To Dance'. It will hit the theatres on March 12, 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen next in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The star will have an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'.





