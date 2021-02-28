There's been a shift of focus in Bollywood



Nushrratt Bharuccha has always had that glamorous image associated with her. From the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety the actress enjoyed portraying glamorous parts on screen. Since the past couple of films, like Dream Girl, the actress has now taken to experimenting with her on screen image by doing roles that are set in the heartland India.





Glad that filmmakers are now seeing her with a different perception, Nushrratt points out that this change is a must. She says, "I feel this shift is very remarkable and inevitable. Har cheez ka ek apna hi daur hota hai, and then there is a saturation point."





She further explains how even the tastes of the audience has evolved over the years, "Initially, as an audience we were fascinated by Switzerland, dancing on the snow-capped mountains, flying on private planes, getting off the helicopters, having luxury cars and bikes outside your homes etc.







This is what we enjoyed watching. Now is the time where we are like chalo abroad chhodo, apne baaju ke ghar mein, ya neighbourhood mein, ya pados ke states mein kya chal raha hai woh dekhte hai. Which is why the focus has now shifted to heartland India. Also, there is so much to explore in these subjects, kyunki hamara middle class hi itna bada hai ki there are so many stories to tell. Now is the time, where we are touching upon the pulse of our society!"

