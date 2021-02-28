Aaliyah receives support from Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor and others



Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is recently making headlines as she opened up about receiving hate comments for a recent post. The starkid said that she received 'most vile, degrading and disgusting comments' for her photoshoot. As soon as she shared the post, her friends and followers supported her.







Anurag's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin wrote, ''Proud of you for sharing this''. Khushi Kapoor commented, ''I love you and I'm proud of you''. Alaviaa Jaaferi dropped several blue heart emoticons in the comments section. Kashyap wrote on her Instagram handle, ''The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health.





Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India and the rest of the world in one way or the other''.

