Tamim pairs up with Seven Rings cement

Tamim Iqbal signs agreement with Seven Rings Cement.



Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has signed an agreement with Seven Rings Cement to promote the company as its brand ambassador.Hong Kong-based Shun Shing Group is the mother company of Seven Rings Cement which produces, markets and transports cementitious materials to local and international markets, reports UNB.





After signing the agreement with Seven Rings Cement, Tamim said: "I am very proud to be associated with Seven Rings Cement which is the only cement company that has three cement factories in three different places in Bangladesh."





The southpaw added: "I am also proud to know that Seven Rings Cement is exporting cement to different countries."Seven Rings Cement's Director Tahmina Ahmed said, "We are delighted to have Bangladesh national cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal as our brand ambassador."





Tahmina signed the agreement on behalf of the company.Seven Rings' Director and CEO Raihan Ahmed, Director Saif Rahman, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Md Kausar Alam, and other officials including various department heads were also present on the occasion.

