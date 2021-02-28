WI recall Gayle, Edwards for SL T20Is

Fidel Edwards Chris Gayle



West Indies announced their squads for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, keeping this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup preparations in mind.

The 14-member T20I side features the experienced hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle, while fast bowler Fidel Edwards, who last played a T20I for West Indies in September 2012, also earned a recall.





Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein earned his maiden T20I call-up while uncapped Kevin Sinclair, the off-spinner, also found a place in the T20I mix. The two spinners have also been named in the ODI squad.





"As we build towards the defence of the T20 World Cup, the opportunity is being taken to determine our best team and squad as we go forward," said Cricket West Indies chief selector Roger Harper said. "





Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team. Fidel Edwards has been selected to give the bowling the potent firepower needed. "Kevin Sinclair grabbed our attention in the Super50 Cup back in 2019 and has been consistently economical in the last CPL and the current Super50. He will provide an off-spinning option for the team."





All-rounder, Andre Russell, is not named in either of the squads as he continues to recover after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, while some of the notable names - Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase - were not considered for selection after they failed to reach the minimum fitness standard Kyle Mayers, who starred for West Indies in the historic Test series win over Bangladesh, has been named in the ODI set-up along with Romario Shepherd and Jason Mohammed.





T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.









