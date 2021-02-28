Clubhouse app shows Chinese people's willingness to talk taboos



Over the past few days, thousands of users from China flocked to the invitation-only audio social media platform Clubhouse. They opened different chat rooms to discuss topics that would have normally gotten them into trouble on a Chinese social media platform.





One can easily come across debates between Chinese users and users from other parts of the world on topics such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and the reeducation camps in western Xinjiang province. For activists and observers outside of China, Clubhouse offered a rare opportunity to engage in genuine dialogue with people in China. The "Great Firewall" set up by China's government often prevents such discussions from taking place.





"I think a lot of these rooms achieved the effect of reconciliation, as people from China and other communities exchange views and opinions in a genuine and rational way," Badiucao, a Chinese-Australian artist, told DW. "I think the format of these discussions is really great."The exchanges were short-lived, however, as users in China documented in screenshots of error messages that they had received when they tried to log into Clubhouse late on Monday.







Shortly after that, chat rooms talking about the ban began to emerge on Clubhouse after some users in China reentered app through VPN, a tool that many people rely on to access foreign websites or social media platforms banned in China."While most of us knew the ban was coming, I still felt sad that one of the very few channels for us to interact with people from other parts of the world in a genuine way has been closed abruptly," said one Chinese user in a room.





Some experts view the ban as the Chinese government's attempt to prevent people in China from connecting with global citizens on the other side of the Great Firewall."This is what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is censoring: our ability to resolve conflict through dialogue and conversation," wrote Lokman Tsui, an assistant professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.





