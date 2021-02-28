Procession with country's 'symbolic corpse'

A procession carrying a token corpse of Bangladesh was brought out in the capital on Saturday. -Collected



A group of protesters brought out a procession in Dhaka on Saturday with a symbolic corpse of Bangladesh on a bier. The protesters told media that Bangladesh is at present a dead state. They aim to recover Bangladesh from this situation, they further said.





The procession began from the Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus on Saturday afternoon. The protesters demonstrated against the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed and the mysterious disappearance of some persons. The protesters carried out the demonstration under a banner that showed "Bangladesher Jonogon" (Bangladesh's people).





The procession moved around Shahbagh, Paribagh, Bangla Motor and Teachers & Students Center (TSC). The participants of the procession loudly chanted Kalima Shahadat. Abu Mostafiz, one of the organizers of the procession, told media, "There is no justice in Bangladesh at present. All institutions have become destroyed. Even democracy has become dysfunctional. It is like a dead country. For this reason we have arranged this procession to make everyone aware so that we can revive Bangladesh and everyone can secure their rights and respect."





