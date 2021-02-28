Myanmar police crack down on protests

Police charge to disperse protesters taking part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Saturday. -AFP



Police in Myanmar launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against military rule on Saturday in towns and cities across the country, with media reports of a woman shot dead and dozens of people detained. The violence came after Myanmar's UN envoy urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to stop the February 1 coup.





Uncertainty has grown over Suu Kyi's whereabouts, as the independent Myanmar Now website on Friday quoted officials of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party as saying she had been moved this week from house arrest to an undisclosed location, Reuters reports.The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to Myanmar's streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions. Police were out in force in the main city of Yangon and elsewhere on Saturday,







Confrontations developed as more people came out to demonstrate despite the police operation.Three domestic media outlets said a woman was shot and killed in the central town of Monwya. Police there were not immediately available for comment.Earlier, a protester in the town said police had fired water cannon as they surrounded a crowd.





"They used water cannon against peaceful protesters - they shouldn't treat people like that," Aye Aye Tint told Reuters from the town.In Yangon, despite the police presence, people came out to chant and sing, then scatter into side streets as police advanced, firing tear gas, setting off stun grenades and firing guns into the air, witnesses said.Similar scenes played out in the second city of Mandalay and several other towns, including Dawei in the south, witnesses and media said.





Among those detained at a Mandalay protest was Win Mya Mya, one of only two Muslim members of parliament for the NLD, media said.Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has said authorities were using minimal force. Nevertheless, at least three protesters have died in the weeks of turmoil. The army says a policeman was also killed.





