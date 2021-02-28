'BNP wants to give Bangabandhu due honor'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said their party considers Bangabandhu's March-7 speech, 1971 a part of history of the Liberation War as they do not want to undermine him."We won't just observe March 7, but also March 2, March 3…these incidents are part of the history of the Liberation War. How can we deny history?" he said.





The BNP leader said, "The speech of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is surely a part of history (of the Liberation War) and we must give him the honour and dignity he deserves." He made the remarks while exchanging views with journalists at a city hotel arranged by the party's media committee on the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of independence, UNB reports.





Fakhrul said the facts and truth about the Liberation War must be revealed by all. "We've no intention to belittle anyone, and we think no one should do it. It's also part of history that people were encouraged to join the Liberation War through Ziaur Rahman's proclamation of independence. None of these historical events can be denied. "





He accused Awami League of dividing the nation by branding people as pro-liberation and anti-liberation forces. "Even after 50 years of the country's independence, it's unfortunate that we're divided as a nation."





