'Journalism's future depends on adaptation, professionalism'



As the media has changed rapidly with the expansion of technology and social media, a media expert says the future of journalism depends on how journalists are trying to catch up with the changes and know their audiences. Former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University (DU) Professor AMS Arefin Siddique said that journalists must face the challenges of the 21st century with their professional spirit and the basic values of journalism, according to an interview report of a news agency.







He also suggested the universities offering journalism and mass communication courses to upgrade their syllabuses and curriculum so that the students can cope with the changing media environment. "Adaptation is important," he advised.







Arefin, also a former teacher of DU's Mass Communication and Journalism department commented, presenting facts and authentic information immediately is now the main challenge for the mass media."The media has to be faster in collecting information and processing it by its desk and making it presentable for readers and viewers as social media circulates information within seconds," he made the statement from his observation.







Arefin further said social media can disseminate content directly but the mass media cannot do that without cross checking it. "As the crude oil is refined in a refinery, crude information must be refined by the news desk of mass media for upholding the credibility and authenticity," he added in this regard.







He stated noting that social media creates sensation with unverified information, but mass media cannot confuse people using the social media information. "Social media can circulate information faster, but it can't outsmart the mass media only because of authenticity. Journalists must follow the basics of journalism to overcome the challenges of social media and technology."





