BD-US agree to work closely



Bangladesh and United States (US) have agreed to work closely at the COP26 and other multilateral platforms to fulfill commitments under the Paris climate agreement and even go beyond Paris. The commitment was made during a meeting between foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and US Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry in Washington DC, a foreign ministry release said on Saturday, BSS reports.





During the meeting, Bangladesh foreign minister and former US secretary of state both discussed the global issue of climate change and the possible US-Bangladesh collaboration in this connection. Kerry recognized the extraordinary challenges faced by Bangladesh due to climate change and frequent natural disasters.Agreeing that the international financial institutions could do more for the issue of climate change, he also observed that displacement due to climate change would be a vital security issue for everybody.





Momen recollected vital contribution of Kerry towards Paris Agreement on Climate Change and welcomed the decision of the US to return to the Paris Agreement.He described various actions taken by Bangladesh government under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on mitigation, adaptation and resilience.





He also briefed Kerry on all the current and future activities of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) regional office in Dhaka.Foreign Minister is currently visiting Washington DC on an official trip to reach out the new US government Administration to further enhance the bilateral relations and to convey Bangladesh's willingness to work closely with the new Biden Administration.





Leave Your Comments