Saudi Arabia rejects US report on Khashoggi murder



Saudi Arabia has rejected a US intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The US report, released on Friday, cited the crown prince's power over the intelligence and security forces, adding that they would not carry out such operation without a green light from him. In response, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the report included false information, adding that the government took "all necessary judicial measures" to prosecute the murderers.







"The concerned individuals were convicted and sentenced by the courts in the Kingdom, and these sentences were welcomed by the family of Jamal Khashoggi, may he Rest In Peace," said a statement released late Friday, Guardian reports.





Khashoggi, a journalist with The Washington Post and a critic of the prince's apparent authoritarian rule, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to 20 years each in prison for the murder.





