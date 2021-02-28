Most Germans keen on Covid vaccination passport



More than half of Germans would like to see a coronavirus vaccine passport handed out so they can go to theaters, gyms, sporting events or even facilitate travel, a poll revealed on Saturday.





The survey carried by research firm YouGov on behalf of news agency DPA found that 60% of Germans are in favor of either an immediate introduction of a "green passport" or one distributed once everyone has been offered the jab that helps prevent Covid-19, DW reports.





Although 35% of German residents are against the notion altogether, 16% are in favor of introducing a "green passport" immediately, following the example of Israel, while a further 44% think it should wait until everyone in Germany has been offered a vaccination. According to current plans, all Germans should be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine by September 21 this year.





Leave Your Comments