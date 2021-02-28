Dhaka, Delhi against any activity 'inimical' to each other's interests

Photo: ToI



Bangladesh and India on Saturday reaffirmed not to allow the territory of either country to be used for any activity "inimical" to each other's interests.Both sides discussed early completion of pending fencing along the Bangladesh-India border as agreed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.





The two countries discussed the issues at the 19th Home Secretary-level talks held virtually against the backdrop of 'Mujib Barsho' and 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War and establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, UNB reports.The Indian side was led by Ajay Kumar Bhalla while that of Bangladesh by Mostafa Kamal Uddin. The Home Secretaries held comprehensive discussions on border security, management, joint monitoring mechanisms and training.





Bangladesh and India agreed to further enhance cooperation to control cross-border crimes and promote developmental works. Bangladesh and India attach highest importance to their bilateral relations, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.Both the Secretaries reiterated their commitment to further expand and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border-related issues.Both sides appreciated the cooperation between the two countries and the action taken to address the menace of terrorism and extremism in an effective manner.





The effective functioning of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) to control the illegal cross-border activities was appreciated by both sides.The holding of the inaugural Police Chiefs' Dialogue in January, 2021 implementing the decision taken at the Home Minister Level Talks (HMLT) held in August, 2019, was noted with appreciation by both sides.





The two sides agreed to further enhance the level of cooperation to prevent the smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and contraband.Bangladesh appreciated assistance provided by India in the field of training and capacity building for various security agencies.Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of security and border-related cooperation and agreed to work closely to fulfill the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries.





