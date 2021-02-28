Protesters face 'attempt to murder cops' case

Police charge baton on those protesting the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed at Shahbagh in the capital on Friday. -Agency



Eight protesters have been arrested for demonstrating over the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed. Police have accused them of attempting to murder police personnel. This case was lodged against them on Friday night.The eight arrestees have been in the meantime sent to court seeking their remand.







Officer in Charge of Shahbagh Police Station (Operations) Mahbub Alam told media "Allegations of attempting to murder policemen, injuring cops and obstructing government activities have been brought against the arrested persons. It is being investigated who else are involved with this occurrence."





Author Mushtaq Ahmed died in Kashimpur Prison on Wednesday. He was arrested under the Digital Security Act around ten months ago. He appealed for bail to court a number of times but was rejected. Leaders and activists belonging to different progressive organizations demonstrated on Friday on Dhaka University campus chanting slogans against the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. A clash between the demonstrators and police force broke out on Friday evening.







Protesters have informed that at least thirty of them were wounded by the baton charge of police on the demonstrators. On the other hand, police have said that fifteen members of police force were injured in attacks launched by the demonstrators.Protest rallies were organized in front of the capital's National Press Club too. Manisha Chakrabarty, one of the protesters, said, "Mushtaq Ahmed's death is not a normal one. We would call it a murder."





Meanwhile several countries including the United States, Canada, Germany, France and some other countries have expressed concern over Mushtaq Ahmed's death and have urged Bangladesh government to conduct a rapid and transparent inquiry over the matter.











---DW

Leave Your Comments