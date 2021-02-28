All credit goes to people: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives the 'UN Recommendation for Bangladesh's graduation from the least developed countries (LDC)' from Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at Ganabhaban on Saturday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the graduation of Bangladesh to a developing country from the group of the least developed countries (LDCs) is an outcome of government's relentless efforts, planning and hard work.She was delivering a written speech at a virtual press conference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday marking the UN's final recommendation for Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC group. The press conference was organized at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).





The premier said, "The people of the country did all these things. Remaining there in the government, we just gave policy support to create the scope. It's a historic and pride moment for the nation." She extended heartiest congratulations to the Bangladeshi citizens both at home and abroad for achieving this feat.





"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu had turned Bangladesh into a least developed one pulling the war ravaged country in just three and a half years' time. And Bangladesh Awami League - a party founded in the hand of the great leader -established the country as a developing nation in this Golden Jubilee year of independence," she said.





Highlighting various economic indices, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh's GDP now rose to 330.2 Billion US dollars, and export income to 40.54 billion dollars, while foreign reserves already reached 44.03 billion US dollars.





Besides, Bangladesh has already been self-reliant in food, fish, egg, meat, and vegetable production, while it is the third in the world in terms of paddy production, she added.Talking about the corona pandemic, Sheikh Hasina said, the year 2020 was a critical year not only for Bangladesh but also for the entire world due to Covid-19 outbreak.





She, however, mentioned that the government has been able to keep the national economy moving by taking various steps like giving financial assistance and stimulus packages to affected groups.The Prime Minister said the vaccination drive has already begun across the country with a total of 28, 50, 940 people getting vaccinated as of Thursday last.





She also pointed out the ongoing mega projects like Padma Bridge, metro rail project, construction of Karnaphuli Tunnel and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, and said some of those are expected to be launched this year or early next year.The Prime Minister expressed her firm optimism that Bangladesh would soon be established as a developed, prosperous and dignified country at the world stage if the pace of the development continues.





Youngest daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was also present at the press conference from the Ganobhaban side.Earlier, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handed over the UN recommendation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban.







