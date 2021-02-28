Voting underway in 5th phase municipality polls





Voting in the 5th phase election to 29 municipalities in 20 districts is underway with the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) on Sunday.





The voting started at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm.





A total of 1,712 candidates, including 100 mayoral contenders, are in the electoral race against some 417 posts in the municipalities, according to the Election Commission (EC) .





Some 1,384,185 voters are expected to exercise their franchise at 625 polling stations in Sunday's local body election.





Among the 29 local bodies, Awami League mayoral contestants have already been elected unopposed in two other municipalities ---Shibchar of Madaripur and Mirsarai of Chattogram.





Election to the mayoral posts is held in a partisan manner, while to general councilor posts and reserved seats in non-partisan manner.





Though the EC on January 19 last announced the schedule for 31 municipalities in the 5th phase election, no balloting will be required in a municipality --Raozan municipality of Chattogram—as all the candidates have already been elected uncontested there.





Besides, the polls to two other municipalities-–Jashore and Dewanganj of Jamalpur—were postponed following the court’s orders.





However, Syedpur municipality of Nilphamari was later added to the list of the 5th phase.





The 29 municipalities include Haragach in Ranpur, Syedpur in Nilphamari, Charghat and Durgapur in Rajshahi, Nachole in Chapainawabganj, Joypurhat, Bogura, Kaliganj and Maheshpur in Jhenaidah, Keshabpur in Jashore, Bhola and Charfesson in Bhola, Madaripur and Shibchar of Madaripur,, Nandail in Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Islampur and Madarganj in Jamalpur.





The rest are- Singair in Manikganj, Kaliganj in Gazipur, Bhairab in Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Matlab and Shahrasti in Chandpur, Raipur in Lakshmipur, Mirsarai, Baraiyarhat and Rangunia in Chattogram.





Earlier, the election to 24 municipalities was held on December 28, while 60 municipalities on January 16 in the second phase, 62 municipalities on January 30 in the third phase and 55 municipalities on February 14 in the 4th phase.













