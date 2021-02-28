JCD activists clash with police in city

Some activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal locked into a clash with police in front the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday morning as police ‘obstructed them from holding a rally’.





Witnesses said JCD activists gathered in front the Jatiya Press Club around 11 am and when they tried to stage demonstrations police obstructed them saying that they don’t have permission to hold rally, reports UNB.





At one stage of altercation, police charged baton on JCD men and fired tear gas shells to disperse them.





The JCD men also hurled brickbats towards police, leading to a clash that left an unspecified number of people injured.