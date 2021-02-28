‘Stage human chain against those who grab govt lands’

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria has urged people to stage human chain programs against those who grab government lands.







He came up with the call while delivering his speech at the monthly law and order meeting held at the upazila parishad auditorium on Sunday.







UNO Ariful Haq Mridul, who chaired the meeting, said, “You people stage human chains on different issues. Please do such programs against those who grab the government lands.”







Urging people to cooperate with the administration to reclaim the grabbed government lands, the UNO said, “We don’t fear the threat of transfer, never work out of greed. We work for the welfare of people with a view to implementing the directives issued by the government.”







UNO Mridul sought cooperation from all to make Sarail upazila free from drugs, village clashes and illegal land grabbing.







Upazil Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Vice Chairman Rokeya Begum, Health Complex Officer Dr Noman Mia, Sub Inspector Zakir Hossain, Jatiya Party leader Rahmat Hossain, Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, Chunta UP Chairman Sheikh Habibur Rahman, Noagaon UP Chairman Kajal Chowdhury, Aruail UP Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Pakshimul UP Chairman Saiful Islam, Shahbazpur UP Chairman Raizb Ahmed Razzi also addressed the meeting.







Upazila Muktijoddha Deputy Commander valiant freedom fighter Anowar Hossain, Sarail Upazila Reporters Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Aruail Bazar Committee Chairman Abu Taleb and Assistant Education Officer Nazrul Islam were also present, among others, at the meeting.

