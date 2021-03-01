Diner Sheshe





"There's a 12-year age gap between us. I actually used to chill with his parents before-his mom makes the best SaliBoti! And so, when Viraf was growing up I was always around. I'd like to think that everything he knows about life, he's learnt from me-be it how to spin the ball like Harbhajan or how to woo a girl. I actually patao-ed his first girlfriend for him, bought him his first round of shots and got drunk with him when he was a mess after he broke up! It was his first time in a club-after a few drinks, he cried like a baby and then we both burst out laughing.







The next day, he was back to his usual self and we played badminton in the park. A few years later, I got married and 4 years after that, I got divorced. Again, we sat together, had a drink and in all seriousness, I told him, 'Don't ever get married!'





Stupid fellow got married a year later and moved to the States. From day 1, I knew it wouldn't work out. I was surprised he actually thought he could stay anywhere but here! And 10 years ago, he got separated and came back! But of course, at first he acted all cool.





There was a get together; all he spoke about was Hitchcock movies and how 'nothing beats a wholesome American breakfast.' But when it was just the two of us, he asked me, 'So, what's new with Tarak Mehta?' while relishing bun maska! And then 2 years ago, his father passed away. It was a loss for both of us, so I made sure I was around. I was retired, so I had all the time in the world.





I'd force him to come down for evening walks just like when we were kids. Only difference was now, instead of playing badminton, we'd walk together in silence. Then one evening, I invited him over for drinks instead. That day, he got drunk, cried and a few hours later, we again had a big laugh. We spoke about everything we'd speak before- girls, cricket, movies and even Tarak Mehta! The next day, he called me, 'Coming down for a walk?'







Humans of Bombay, Fb





