Hearing of Sagira Morshed murder trial adjourned



A Dhaka court on Sunday adjourned till March 8 the hearing of a case lodged over sensational murder of housewife Sagira Morshed in capital's Bailey Road area in 1989. Acting judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Robiul Alam passed the order as one of the accused Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, who is in bail, did not appear before the court, reports BSS.





Allowing a time plea of the defence, the court adjourned the hearing till March 8.Earlier on December 2, 2020, the court framed charges against four persons including elder brother of Sagira Morshed's husband. The court indicted Sagira's brother-in-law Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda, Mahmuda's brother Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and contract killer Maruf Reza.







On March 9, 2020, the court accepted charge-sheet, against four accused, filed by investigation officer and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) inspector Rafikul Islam on January 16. Sagira Morshed, 34, was gunned down by unidentified muggers in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the capital's Bailey Road on July 25, 1989.





Sagira's husband Abdus Salam Chowdhury filed the case on that day with Ramna Police Station against unidentified miscreants. A rickshaw puller present at the crime scene identified two of the killers, but police had filed the initial charge sheet against one Montu.



Dhaka First Additional Sessions Judge Abu Bakar Siddique on January 17, 1991, framed charges against Montu and testimonies of seven witnesses were also recorded.But during the hearing, the prosecution alleged the name of Maruf Reza, close relative of the then home minister Mahmudul Hasan, came into light during the investigation and was also arrested. But his name was dropped from the charge sheet.





Following a plea of the prosecution, the court on May 23, 1991, ordered for further investigation. But the proceeding of the case was stayed by the High Court as Maruf Reza filed a petition, challenging further the investigation order.But the High Court on June 26, 2019, cleared way for continuing the murder case as it dismissed the rule that had stayed the trial proceedings.





A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order, asking PBI to conduct further investigation in the case and complete it within 60-working days.PBI after that arrested the four and they have already confessed their role in the killing of Sagira.





