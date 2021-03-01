Convening committee of JnUJA formed



Members of Jagannath University Journalists' Association (JnUJA) on Friday formed a four-member convening committee to mobilize activities of the organization. Latiful Islam of The Daily Samakal and Ahsan Jubair of Daily Ittefaq has been made Convenor and Member Secretary of the convening committee respectively.







Other two members include - Shagor Hossain, JnU Correspondent of The Daily Campus, and Roky Ahmed, JnU Correspondent of Bhorer Kagaj. Sources said the one-year term of the previous executive committee 2019-20 ended on April 10 last year.







According to section-9 of the JnUJA constitution, the previous executive body has been abolished. Members of JnUJA in a general meeting on Friday night formed the four-member convening committee following the opinions of its majority members. The convening committee also was asked to start activities of holding an election for the next executive body of the organization within the next 15 working days.









---Minar Al Hasan, JnU







