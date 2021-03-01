Annual Winter Exercise of BAF begins



The Annual Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force 'WINTEX- 2021' began at all BAF Bases and Units on Saturday. All types of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, radar squadrons, Surface to Air Missile (SAM) unit and all BAF personnel are taking part in the exercise, reports UNB.





As a part of the exercise, the pilots of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft and helicopters will practice different air combat maneuvers and tactics including interception by the fighter aircraft, said a press releaes. Along with Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Civil Defence and BNCC (Air Wing) are also participating in the exercise on limited scale.

