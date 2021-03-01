Human-chain for restoring GPA system in univ intake tests

Admission-seeking students under the academic session of 2020-21 have staged a human chain and protest on Sunday. -AA



Admission-seeking students under the academic session of 2020-21 have staged a human chain and protest on Sunday demanding to repeal the decision of increasing SSC and HSC combined GPA to apply for Dhaka University (DU) as well as other public universities.





Speakers from the human-chain said, due to the pandemic situation, HSC examinations could not take place and the results of our JSC and SSC exams were adjusted in HSC results. In that circumstances, we were preparing for the intake test of all the universities along with DU with the existing minimum GPA as standard.





"But DU authorities have increased the required GPA without any notice that spoiled dreams of many admission seekers as they are being unable to apply for DU entry test according to the reformed decision of the DU general admission committee." They also demanded to withdraw the primary selection system for cluster university examinations. The demonstration took place at the base of the Raju sculpture of DU campus later they brought out a procession that paraded through the key points of the university.





It may be mentioned that DU authorities have increased the minimum requirement for applying in all the units. Students applying from the science group are required to have a minimum SSC and HSC combined GPA of 8.5 compared to a combined GPA of 8 from previous years.





While applicants from the arts and business studies groups require a combined GPA of 8, compared to 7 and 7.5 respectively in previous years The Fine Arts faculty has also seen a jump from will need 7.Previously, DU was used to allow students from science faculty with a minimum SSC and HSC GPA of 8 while applicants from Business Studies and Arts faculty with a combined GPA of 7.5 and 7.

Leave Your Comments