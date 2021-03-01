All UK children to get free Covid-19 test kits



Britain's government says families with children in school will be provided with free coronavirus home test kits as part of plans for schools to reopen beginning on March 8. Free, twice-weekly tests will be provided to children's households regardless of whether anyone has symptoms, officials said Sunday.





The tests will also be offered to adults working with schools, including bus drivers.Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said testing family members will provide "another layer of reassurance to parents and education staff that schools are as safe as possible."







Schools in England have been closed except to children of key workers since January. Britain is also racing ahead with its vaccination program, with almost 20 million in the U.K. who have now had a first jab. Some 2 million people aged 60 to 63 in England will start getting invitations to book their shots beginning on Monday. The government aims to offer a first jab to all adults by the end of July.





Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted photos on Facebook of himself being inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine. Hungary last week became the first country in the European Union to begin using the Chinese jab. Hungary's government has been critical of the speed of the EU's vaccination program, and has purchased vaccines from Russia and China to boost procurements.





"The vaccines reserved by the EU are simply not arriving, and they are arriving more slowly than predicted. If we didn't have the Russian and Chinese vaccines, we would be in big trouble," Orban said during a radio interview on Friday. He earlier said he would choose to receive the Sinopharm vaccine because he trusted it the most.









---AP, London





