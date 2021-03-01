March 25, 1969: End of presidency of Gen Ayub Khan in Pakistan- Last part





By choosing March 26 as Independence Day, the Mujibnagar government honored the constitutionality of their revolution instead of its popular mandate. In the context of that time, declarations of independence by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and by Ziaur Rahman, issued on March 26 and 27 reconfirmed an independence declared earlier by students and others. Their two official messages marked the definite end of East Pakistan and the authoritative institution of Bangladesh nationhood.







Rather than being two competing declarations of independence, therefore, the two official statements of March 26 and 27 represent a composite assertion by civil and military authorities that Bangladesh was now an independent nation fighting for its life. This interpretation is strengthened by the fact that Ziaur Rahman evoked the Bangabandu's authority in his own declaration. Both statements are also united by the fact that they drew meaning and strength from popular declarations that came before and continued to multiply in sacrifice by millions to create an independent Bangladesh.







In conclusion, we must note that historians still do not have all the records they need to understand the freedom struggle and to appreciate the contributions of all its architects, visionaries, beneficiaries and victims. Political parties are justifiably attached to the legacy of their founders, but to recover a full history of independence, scholars need to study all its popular dimensions.







The words and deeds of political icons such as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman played pivotal roles, to be sure, but independence did not originate with them. Bangladesh first became independent in the words and deeds of radical student leaders, who like countless followers and lesser lights in the national struggle, still do not have the place in history they deserve.







In 1967, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto formed the socialist Pakistan People's Party and attacked Ayub administration's economic, religious, and social policy while taking the nationwide tour. Detention of Bhutto further inflamed the opposition and demonstration sparked in all over the country with East Pakistani Awami League charging Ayub administration of segregating policies towards East. Labour unions called for labor strikes against Ayub Khan's labor legislation and dissatisfaction was widespread in the country from country's middle class by the end of 1968.







When the Ayub Khan was presented with the Six points by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bhutto's called for disapproving Ayub; he responded by imprisoning both leaders. But that made matters worse for Ayub's administration. Left-wing parties, allied with the conservative mass, began advocating for the Islamic parliamentary democracy system against his presidential rule.







In 1969, Ayub Khan opened up the negotiations with the opposition parties in what was termed as "Round Table Conference" where he held talks with every opposition party except for Awami League and Pakistan People's Party. However, no results were yielded and strong anti-Ayub demonstration sparked in all over the country that called for his resignation. The Police were unable to control the situation and the law and order situation worsen in the country, especially in East where the serious uprising against Ayub Khan began in 1969.







The PPP also led very strong protests, street demonstrations, and riots against the Ayub Khan's administration when the prices of food consumer products. such as, sugar, tea, and wheat, hiked up and eventually people widely disapproved of Ayub Khan by chanting slogans and employing insults on referring to Ayub in 1969. On the streets of major cities of West Pakistan, there were massive wall chalking that were identified as derogatory and pejorative terms employed on Ayub and his image that made headlines in the print and electronic media.







Elements in the military began supporting the political parties that brought the demise of Ayub Khan's era, and on 25 March 1969, President Ayub Khan resigned from office and invited commander-in-chief of the army General Yahya Khan to take over the control of the country.







RAWALPINDI: The Government-Opposition Round Table Conference on political and constitutional issues facing the country will begin tomorrow [Feb 26] at 10-30 a.m. at the President's Guest House. This was announced here this evening by Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, Convener of the Democratic Action Committee at the end of a two-hour meeting of the DAC - the second during the day.







Independent leaders - Air Marshal Asghar Khan, Mr Justice Murshed and Lt-Gen Azam Khan -have also agreed to attend the conference, Nawabzada Saheb said. President Ayub's 15-member team for the conference also held a four-hour meeting this morning at the President's House. The team's spokesman, Mr Qasim Malik, later said the meeting had a general discussion on the basis of some of the recent statements of the Opposition leaders.







The Six-Point Awami League chief, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who had arrived here last night with a 16-member team which included three legal experts, was present at both the sessions of the DAC today. Asked by newsmen, [Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan] declined to spell out the demands which the DAC leaders had agreed today to take to the Round Table Conference.







National language is supposed to unite a country but in Pakistan, the imposition of Urdu as national language has caused division and resentment between the two wings of the country. It is widely recognized that historic Bengali language movement in all its phases was, one of the most defining moments of Pakistan's history that led to the foundation of the language-based nationalism, which ultimately resulted in the emergence of today's independent Bangladesh.







Two Nation-Theory was the binding force between two parts where nothing was common in culture, except the religion and Muslim identity that was shared by the bulk of population in two wings. The oppressed people of East Bengal had joined Pakistan movement with the hope of achieving a better standard of living consequent upon the establishment of an independent state.







Pakistan was beset with significant inter-regional rivalries from the very beginning and the imposition of Urdu enhanced differences and people of East Pakistan became the language-activists and language-martyrs. This movement led them to think about the liberation from the subjugation of West Pakistan and laid down the foundation of separate homeland.







Bengali was adopted as a national language in 1954 after inflicting a lot of damage. The worst on the government's part was to degrade and destroy the local languages and cultures in the name of national language. No doubt, language alone neither separates nor integrates a nation, but lasting legacies of the Bengali language movement and the language martyrs have transcended the test of time.







Infact, the imposition of Urdu without much consideration was resented among many people of Pakistan and it was the biggest mistake to choose it as the national language of Pakistan with long-term negative consequences. Ignoring this issue with falsehoods and illusions brought the worst result.







The language issue was one of the major causes for the loss of East Pakistan to West Pakistan. There were language riots in Sindh during 1970s and it was argued that learning of Urdu is simply for social and economic communicational necessities under Urdu-dominated system of the country. Urdu has no basis in Pakistan prior to1947 when it was declared as national language.







The British colonialists applied this instrument to keep Indian Muslims away from the Muslim culture of Afghanistan, Iran or Central Asia. Persian was the language of the Muslim rulers and the British's recommendation of Urdu as the Court Vernacular was a conspiracy against Persian, that was official language of the Muslim rule and was the source of the union among the Muslim tribes of the adjoining areas.







The need of time is to give proper status and respect to all languages of Pakistan with a respect for Urdu and people should be given freedom to learn or speak it. Promotion of native languages is essential in their respective regions and it is the best solution to the problem. All native languages of Pakistan should be given liberty to flourish and this will ensure the preservation of our languages, culture, unity and pride by ensuring respect among the various ethnic and distinctive groups of Pakistani nationhood. Ethnicity has already divided the country.







India got freedom at the same time and is an independent single nation-state for nearly six decades having a dozens of developed languages and their own literature in separate regions that make the one Indian Union. Switzerland is a multi-lingual country and has a successful multi-linguistic system. There are other similar examples. If Pakistani leaders would have managed the conflicts without suppressing the public demand, the breakup of the country may have been averted.







We need to introduce local languages through our educational system and younger generation should be taught at primary levels. For example, Sindhi's do not know Balochi and vice versa. However, it would take time but a positive change can be brought by applying this strategy. The hatred among different ethnic groups such as Urdu-speaking, Punjabis, Pathans, Balochis and Sindhis can be eliminated. Only language that stays forever is the language that masses adopt with their free will.







In the countries like UK, USA or Canada, people speak and learn English without even going to school. Thus, knowing English in these countries does not make anyone elite. However, if language issue was not generated, India would have never got the opportunity to highlight other grievances and they would never come to the surface and there was nothing inevitable about the breakup of Pakistan. If it had not occurred, Pakistan would have been the world's largest Muslim democracy today and may be a big economic power of Asia. (Concluded)



The writer is an independent political analyst who writes on

politics, political and human-

centered figures, current and

international affairs.





