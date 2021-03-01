Indian oncologists for more free camps in BD



Mumbai-based noted oncologists Dr Trinanjan Basu and Dr Ankit Mahuvaka have expressed interests to hold free medical camps in Bangladesh. They were talking to journalists at a hotel in Chattogram on Friday after a two-day free medical camp in Chattogram Police Hospital.







They arrived here under the supervision of Shotodal Ghosh, director of international relations department of the HCG Cancer Center.The Indian oncologists exchanged views with journalists on different aspects of cancer patients in Bangladesh.





Leave Your Comments