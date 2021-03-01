NBR starts pre-budget meeting for next FY



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will start its month-long pre-budget meeting for the next fiscal year (FY22) on today with the leaders of Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association.NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem will chair the meeting to be held tomorrow at the NBR building in city's Segunbagicha area.





The revenue board will hold these meetings with different trade bodies and associations as well as with the leaders of professional bodies and research firms on income tax, customs and VAT for framing the budget for the next fiscal year, said a press release.Meanwhile, the NBR has sought budget proposals from the trade bodies andassociations for the next fiscal while all trade bodies and associations have already been asked to submit their proposals before the FBCCI by March 8.

