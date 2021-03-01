Published:  01:15 AM, 01 March 2021

Sonam Kapoor feels blessed to be the 'luckiest daughter-in-law in the world'

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special in every possible way. Having said that, actress Sonam Kapoor made her mother-in-law's birthday a memorable one by sharing truck loads of happy pictures of herself with her.

She also penned a heartwarming note of gratitude calling herself the 'luckiest daughter-in-law'. She wrote, "I am Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law. You're selfless, patient, compassionate, loving-and so many other great things that make you so special (and make us so lucky!)" She also added, "We're so grateful for you and your love - I'm the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world.

Wishing the very best mother-in-law the very best birthday! Love you mom!" On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for 'Blind'. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the movie is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller, revolving around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation.



