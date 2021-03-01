Taapsee Pannu announces reunion with Pavail Gulati



Taapsee Pannu, who recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Looop Lapeta', is currently shooting for her next 'Dobaaraa'. The actress has reunited with director Anurag Kashyap for this one. Today, she took to social media and announced her collaboration with Pavail Gulati with a picture from the sets.





Taapsee and Pavail shared the screen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' and the film has completed a year yesterday. To celebrate the film's anniversary and to announce her reunion with the talented actor, Taapsee shared an endearing post on social media. Sharing a candid photo with Pavail from the sets of 'Dobaaraa', Taapsee wrote, "My last of the Dobaara Series coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated.





Since this man had some u finished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake. Today exactly after ONE YEAR of Thappad , I can only hope he doesn't lose the woman Dobaaraa. Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee has some interesting projects in her kitty. Apart from 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Dobaaraa', she will be seen in 'Shabaash Mithu', 'Haseen Dillruba' and 'Rashmi Rocket'.





