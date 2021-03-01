Audience not obligated to love you, you've to give them reasons



Actor Janhvi Kapoor says she has made peace with the scrutiny that comes with her job as her aim is to win the love of her audience. Kapoor, who made her debut with the 2018 film 'Dhadak', became popular even before the release of the film for being the daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor but she also faced criticism for her privileged background.





The actor said she will keep working hard to "win everyone". Scrutiny is part of the job, there's little that can be done about it. I have signed up for it. You're giving yourself to the people, asking for their love. But they're not obligated to love you, you've to give them reasons to. "There's no self-pity or shame in that. I need to keep working to win everyone over. Sure, it's seldom that people win over everyone but I have aspirations to reach that level. I am working hard and I hope I do get there," she told in an interview.



The 23-year-old actor is now up for another challenge, attempting comedy for the first time with Dinesh Vijan's 'Roohi', scheduled to release in theatres on March 11. 'Roohi', co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, is helmed by Hardik Mehta from a script penned by 'Fukrey' director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.





Kapoor features as a woman apparently possessed by a spirit in the horror-comedy. The actor said when producer Vijan narrated a couple of scenes to her from the film, she felt it would be foolish to say no to the project. 'Roohi' required Kapoor to let go of vanity, which only evolved her as an artist, she said. "It's an extremely cool, interesting role. The duality of the character gave me the opportunity to showcase and explore a lot. Playing this role opened me up as an actor. I had to push myself physically and vocally. Some scenes required me to push myself emotionally."





