Prize distribution ceremony of Milestone College cricket Tournament held

Milestone College has organized the prize distribution of the 'Bangabandhu Centenary' cricket tournament on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation and best Bengali personality for thousands of years. Member of Parliament for Dhaka-18 constituency and Member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Jute and Textiles Alhaj Mohammad Habib Hasan was present as the Chief Guest at the award ceremony.





Founder and adviser of the Milestone College Colonel Nurun Nabi (retd.), Principal of Milestone College Lt. Colonel Mustafa Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd.), Principal of Permanent Campus Professor Md. Shahidul Islam and Principal of Milestone Preparatory KG School Mrs. Rifat Alam were attended the event as a special guest.



In the prize distribution phase, Chief Guest Alhaj Mohammad Habib Hasan MP handed over the champion trophy to the winning team captain and director of administration of Milestone College Md. Masud Alam. Director of Education Abdul Hannan received the trophy on behalf of the runners-up team.





The pleasant award ceremony was held at the permanent campus grounds of Milestone College at Diabari on Sunday. Teachers and officials of Milestone College took part in the cricket tournament, which was organized in compliance with the health rules due to the covid epidemic. The main objective of organizing this tournament was to deepen the consciousness of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





