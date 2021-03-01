Tanvir powers BD Emerging Team victory in 4-day Match

Bangladesh Emerging Team spinner Tanvir Islam picked up eight wickets in the second innings to go with five in the first against Ireland Wolves in the 3rd day on the 4-day match on Sunday in Chattogram. -BCB



Left arm spinner Tanvir Islam's career-best match haul of 13 for 106 guided hosts Bangladesh Emerging Team an innings and 23 runs victory over touring the Ireland Wolves as the Bangladesh Emerging Team in the lone four-day game of the tour on the third day. Tanvir, a 25-year-old left-arm spinner who claimed 19 wickets in his 11 previous first-class games, finished with figures of 8 for 51 from 28.3 overs in the Wolves' second innings at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.







The visitors were crumbled yet again in the second second and were dismissed for 139, having made 151 in their first innings. The tourists yet again struggled against spin in slow and low track.Tanvir who bagged 5 for 55 in the first innings while captain Saif Hassan, who bowls part-time offspin, took two wickets. In the second innings, Tanvir yet again shined with ball with paceman Ebadot Hossain and Hassan took one each.





In between the Wolves' two innings, the home side were bowled out for 313 with Yasir Ali top-scoring with 92. He struck eight fours and five sixes in his 115-ball knock. Bangladesh's top three - Saif, Tanzid Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy - all got out in the forties. Mark Adair and Graham Hume took three wickets each while Jonathan Garth took two wickets. Among the Wolves batsmen, only captain Harry Tector struck a fifty for the visitors, having got out for a duck in the first innings. Curtis Campher top-scored with 39 in the first dig.





The two sides next take on each other in five one-day games and two T20s in Chattogram and Dhaka.Bangladesh Emerging Team 313 (Yasir Ali 92, Saif Hassan 49, Adair 3-22, Hume 3-56) beat Ireland Wolves 151 (Campher 39, Tanvir Islam 5-55) and 139 (Tector 55, Tanvir Islam 8-51) by an innings and 23 runs





Player of the Match: Tanvir Islam.

Leave Your Comments