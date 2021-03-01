Domestic help tortured in Barishal



A 11-year old housemaid has filed a case against a physician, his wife and their associates for domestic abuse. The victim Nipa Baroi's paternal uncle Tapon Baroi filed the case Ujirpur Police Station on Saturday on behalf of her.







Ziaul Ahsan, Officer-in-Charge of the police station, confirmed the matter and said, the case has been filed in this connection accusing Orthopedic and Trauma Specialist Dr CH Robin, his wife Rakhi Das and a chamber associate of the physician Basu Halder. As the alleged Dr CH Robin threatened the victim by other people in the hospital, the relatives of the girl took away her from the hospital.







Upazila Health Complex physician Shamsuddhoha Touhid filed a general diary for missing incident of the girl. In this context, the police conducted a drive and rescued the missing girl on Saturday dawn. The police sources said, "The girl has been rescued from the house of the victim's paternal uncle Tapon Baroi in Agoiljhara."





OC Ziaul Ahsan said, Nipa's paternal aunt Mukti Baroi informed that they were threatened in the hospital by different people and therefore they left the hospital with Nipa Baroi. Some relatives of patients, who coming to take treatment in the health complex said, Nipa Baroi's paternal aunt Mukti Baroi left the hospital with the tortured girl after getting threats over phone from some unknown people. In fact, they did this being frightened.









---Barishal

Leave Your Comments