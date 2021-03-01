The Floriculture Division of the Horticulture Research Center of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) holds 'Field Day' on flower and vegetable crops at the Horticulture Research Center in Gazipur on Sunday. -AA



The Floriculture Division of the Horticulture Research Center of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a Field Day program on 'Expansion of innovative varieties and production techniques of flower and vegetable crops' on Sunday at the Horticulture Research Center in Gazipur. About 100 farmers participated in the field day program which is financed by 'PBRG, PIU-BARC, NATP-2' project.





BARI Director (Support & Services) Dr SM Sharifuzzaman inaugurated the field day as the chief guest. Director (Horticultural Research Center) and the coordinator of this project Dr Abeda Khatun presided over the function while Director (Tuber Crops Research Center) and Principal Investigator (Component-1) of the project Dr. Kabita Anju-Man-Ara and Principal Scientific Officer of the Olericulture Division and Co-Principal Investigator (Component-1) of this project Dr Md Abdul Goffar were present as special guests. Scientists and officials of different divisions were also present on the occasion.





Speaking as chief guest at the Field Day, BARI Director (Support & Services) Dr SM Sharifuzzaman said, "There is a huge opportunity to cultivate different types of horticultural crops including flowers, fruits and vegetables in open spaces and on rooftops in urban areas in Bangladesh.







As a result, on the one hand, people will be able to eat their own crops. On the other hand, it will play a special role in the overall economic development of the country as well as in the protection of the environment in urban areas." He is optimistic that through today's Field Day, the participating farmers will get a better idea about the various technologies invented by BARI.











---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur





Leave Your Comments