4,000 people getting safe water in Dacope

Gloria Sarkar, a lawmaker reserved for women and the first Christian female MP of Bangladesh, recently inaugurated a solar-run deep tube well water plant in Harintana village of Koilash union under Dacope upazila of Khulna.



Some four thousand people in Dacope upazila of Khulna district have got the access to safe drinking water. Recently, Qatar Charity, an international charitable organization, has set up solar-run deep tube well water plant at Harintana village of Koilash union under the upazila.







Through the water plant, the locals can easily collect safe water from 30 water points set up in three villages of the union.Koilashganj UP Chairman Mihir Mondol said, "I have contacted with the authorities of Qatar Charity to make an effort to provide safe drinking water as deep tube wells are not effective in our area and there is a salinity problem in the water.







Then they expressed their interest to set up 4 solar-run water plants in this union. Therefore, Qatar Charity has set up one deep tube well water plant in Harintana which was recently inaugurated by the Member of Parliament (Reserved) from Khulna Gloria Jharna Sarkar, the first Christian Women MP of Bangladesh.







Qatar Charity Project Coordinator Pranay Bari said to our correspondent that Tk 22 lacs have been spent in installing the solar-run deep tube well water plant. 30 thousand liters of water through 30 taps located in different places are being supplying safe ground water daily after purifying the salinity of the water in reservation. Under this project, the water plant will be maintained for the next 10 years.







While talking to the locals of Horitana, Tri-Mohona, and Dhopadi village, they said, as this upazila is a coastal area, deep tube well does not work here. For this, they are forced to drink salted water from shallow tube wells for 9 months a year. As most of the ponds dry up during Boishakh and Chaitra, the inhabitants of the area hugely suffer from drinking water. The villagers get relieved as drinking water is supplied to them by setting up pipe line with an area of 4 kilometers financed by Qatar Charity.







The locals also said, earlier they had to use salted water for cooking and drinking, which caused many waterborne diseases. They are relieved after getting the deep tube well for free. Assistant Engineer Department of public health Joyonto Malik said, "As there were no deep tube wells, locals have been using shallow tube wells and pond water to meet their needs."





He also added, people have been collecting rainwater to reservation tanks for further use. The ponds need to be renovated to get safe water. Besides government, if organizations like Qatar Charity come forward sets up 3-4 deep tube well projects in every union, there will not be any suffering for water to the people in coastal areas.











---SM Mamunur Rashid, Dacope





