Fishing prohibited in Meghna for two months



The government has banned the catching all kinds of fishes in the sanctuary areas of Meghna river for two months from March 1 to April 30, 2021. The ban has been imposed on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of any kind of fish especially jatka' for reasons of increasing ilish production.It has been learnt from Ramgati and Lakshmipur Fisheries offices that the area of 100 kilometer of Meghna from Chandpur Shatnal to Alexander of Ramgati upazila has been declared as ilish sanctuary. To prevent catching fishes, mobile court is also be put in place to conduct drive.







Ramgati Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Jashim Uddin said, "Various programs including miking, posters and leaflets distribution and awareness meetings are being carried out in the river and coastal areas to inform the fishermen about the ban on catching fishes. He also said, all required arrangements have been taken to protect the fishery resources as per government instructions. Food assistance will be provided to rehabilitate the fishermen during the ban period, he added.







Kamalnagar Upazila Taskforce Committee on developing and preserving fishery resources President and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman said, "The ban has been imposed by the Department of Fisheries as per section 13 of Fisheries Preservation Act 1950. All the arrangements have been taken as per government rules and regulations. The families of the fishermen will be provided food assistance under Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) program during the ban period, he added.











---Yousuf Ali Mithu, Kamalnagar





