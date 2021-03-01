US envoy lauds BD police role in tackling global terrorism

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Robert Miller attends a joint drill performed by Crisis Response Team (CRT) and Bomb Disposal Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) counter-terrorism (CT) unit on Sunday afternoon. -CMP



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Robert Miller has applauded the role of Bangladesh Police in tackling global terrorism. "No job in the world is more important and more serious because you protect and serve the citizens of your nations," he said.He came up with the remarks after attending a joint drill at the CMP central ground in Chattogram, performed by Crisis Response Team (CRT) and Bomb Disposal Unit of CMP's counter-terrorism (CT) unit on Sunday.





The drill was held as part of the month-long mentorship training of the CT unit with the help of anti-terrorism assistance (ATA) program. Some 38 members of both teams took part in the joint drill. "I have visited your patrol car initiative. Police officers often are not thanked enough for the work they do. Let me thank you from the bottom of my heart," Miller said. "





I was a police officer for 24 years. Whenever I get a chance to spend time with police officers, I feel like [I am] among brothers and sisters," he added.Presided over by CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir, the program was also attended by the US Embassy in Dhaka's Regional Security Officer Prestina Williams and Senior Counter Terrorism Advisor Christopher Wingard, among others.





