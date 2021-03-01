Govt to fix private hospital fees



With a view to ending public sufferings, the government has taken initiatives to fix medical service charges for private hospitals, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said.The minister came up with the plan at a meeting on incorporating private sector in healthcare facilities on Sunday. Zahid Maleque said, "Out-pocket expenditure is gradually increasing as most private hospitals are charging very high from service seekers…. Service will be fixed on the basis of standard of different private hospitals."







Secretary of Health Service Division Abdul Mannan, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and President of Bangladesh Private Medical Association Mubin Khan, among others, were present at the meeting. Other key reasons for higher medical cost include taking medical treatment from abroad, dependency on private hospitals and price hike of medicines, the health minister further said.





The authorities will take effective steps to fix the fees soon after meeting the entrepreneurs in private healthcare sector.A standard will also be set and no healthcare facility will be allowed to continue operation without meeting it, according to him.





