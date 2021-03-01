First Bangla browser Duronto launched



Duronto, the first ever Bangla browser of the country, has been launched in the month of Language Movement, February. Digital services provider Robi in partnership with Live Technologies brought the browser on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day, according to a press statement. Duronto is the first Bangladeshi browser where users can find the best features of the other famous browsers in the world.Alongside, the users will be able to get the links of public and private organizations in the country along with necessary services by searching in the browser.





The browser is available in mobile version only. It can easily be downloaded from the Google Play Store or www.duronto.com.bd for free.Duronto has full options in the Bangla language, offering entertainment features like live TV, video, audio song, FM radio, sports, and many more infotainment contents readily available on the internet.The browser consumes less data, blocks unwanted advertisements saving more data than other browsers with faster browsing experience.





The browser, like other conventional ones, has the advantage of private browsing or incognito mode, for which no third party will be able to access the personal information of the users.Duronto users will also get facilities like in-page searching, offline use, offline video/image save, data saving, and sharing.In addition, there are day and dark modes for the convenience of users.





