Education must evolve



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government is working to make education multi-dimensional attaching priority to science and technology to create skilled manpower.She was inaugurating a program to distribute stipend, and amount of tuition fee, admission fee and treatment aid to the poor and meritorious students under the PM's Education Assistance Trust, joining virtually from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Sunday.







The premier said, "We are making education multi-lateral with setting up universities considering the demand of the modern era as the students can keep pace with the world."Sheikh Hasina went on to say they are establishing universities on science and technology, agriculture, textile, fashion design, marine, civil aviation and aerospace and medical as part of the government move to make education multifaceted.





Bangladesh has now become a developing nation, she said, adding that to sustain the status, it needs to expand the education to generate skilled manpower and worthy citizens.To pursue the multi-dimensional education, she said that her governmenthas been attaching topmost priority to science and technology to createskilled manpower.





She added: "I believe science and technology education is the mostessential one as it creates employments at home and abroad."The premier said she has been taking various pragmatic measures mainly to create apt manpower as they can make great contribution to economic development.









Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, its Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Mahbub Hossain spoke on the occasion at the Ministry of Education in Secretariat, Dhaka end.Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function from the Ganabhaban end.





