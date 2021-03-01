60-day ban on fishing in Meghna, Padma begins today









The government has imposed a two-month restriction on fishing in Padma, Meghna and other rivers in six districts from March 1 to April 30 aiming to preserve jatka (hilsa fry less than nine inches long).





During the period, catching of all sorts of fish will be prohibited totally in five hilsa sanctuaries in six districts – Barishal, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali, said a press release of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.





The ban will be effective on the five hilsa sanctuaries – 100km stretch in the Meghna river starting from Shatnol of Chandpur to Char Alexander of Laxmipur, 90km strip of Shahbazpur Channel at Meghna estuary in Bhola, 100km stretch of the Tetulia river starting from Bheduria in Bhola to Char Rostma in Patuakhali, 20km strip at lower Padma (Padma confluence) in Shariatpur and 82km strip in the Meghna river (from Hizla to Mehendiganj) in Barisal.





If any person catches fish from the hilsa sanctuaries violating the government restriction, he or she will be penalised Taka 5,000 or sentenced to one to two year imprisonment or both.





During March to June, some 2,43,778 fishermen will receive 40 kilograms of food aid each to help them refrain from fishing in the six hilsa sanctuaries.





