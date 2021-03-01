Motivate people about insurance: PM urges companies









Laying emphasis on massive publicity to

motivate people to expand insurance coverage in the country, Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina today urged the insurance companies to provide services giving

the customers’ interest utmost priority.





“Insurance is a service-oriented profession. Both the government and non-

government insurance companies have to work with regulatory authority in

combine to make it popular and bring the services at people’s doorstep,

alongside giving the customer’s interest highest priority,” she said.





The premier was addressing the opening ceremony of National Insurance Day-

2021 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), joining virtually

from her official residence Ganabhaban.





She asked the insurance companies to make the people aware of insurance

that they will get facilities in their bad times through opening insurance

policies.





“You [companies] have to conduct more mass campaigns so they (people)

become inspired about insurance,” she added.





National Insurance Day-2021 is being observed today in the country in a

befitting manner with the theme of “Mujib Borsher Ongikar, Bima Hok Sobar”.





The great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman joined Alpha Insurance Company on March 1, 1960 taking

insurance as a profession.





To commemorate this day, the government observes National Insurance Day on

March 1 every year.





On this day, four eminent personalities were given special honors for their

significant contribution to the insurance sector.





On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa

Kamal handed over the crest of honors to the recipients, and distributed

Bangabandhu Education Insurance to four students.





A total of 50,000 students are being given this Bangabandhu Education

Insurance.





Senior Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Md. Ashadul Islam

delivered welcome address at the function with Mustafa Kamal in the chair.





Bangladesh Insurance Association President Sheikh Kabir Hossain also spoke

on the occasion.





At the function, a documentary on the insurance sector was screened.





The prime minister said insurance would be more important with the

expansion of the country’s economy and that’s why the insurance companies should pay more concentration on awareness building among the people.





Sheikh Hasina also stressed the necessity of timely payment clearance from the insurance companies, saying that “it has to be ensured that people get insurance money as per their insurance or actual damage.”





In the country some people, she said, have the tendency to collect more

money from insurance companies through artificial accidents.





Although this type of tendency has reduced or stopped at this moment, but

the companies should pay heed to it and send skilled and efficient people for

inquiry, she added.





The prime minister referred to the time befitting initiatives of

government on insurance through the implementation of National Insurance

Policy-2014.





She said they have introduced expatriate worker insurance for migrant

workers and crop insurance in limited scale for hoar people so they can

overcome the damages caused by flood and other natural disasters.





“Health insurance needs to be launched on a massive scale in the country.

Our people are not well aware but I hope they will become aware after the

Covid-19 pandemic,” she continued.





The premier extended her gratitude to Insurance Development and Regulatory

Authority (IDRA) as it introduced “Bangabandhu Education Insurance”,

“Bangabandhu Security Insurance” and “Bangabandhu Sportsmen’s Comprehensive

Insurance” on the occasion of Mujib Borsha.





Mentioning the Bangabandhu Education Insurance as a great initiative, she

said it would ensure the uninterrupted academic life of students in the time

of any physical disability or unexpected death of their parents.





Briefly highlighting different measures taken by her government for the

development of the insurance sector, the prime minister said state-of-the-art

technology based unified messaging platform has been introduced to protect

the interest of insurance customers.





Besides, a Taka 632 crore project, financed by both government and World

Bank, is being implemented for the automation and capacity strengthening of

Bangladesh Insurance Academy, Sadharan Bima Corporation, Jibon Bima

Corporation and IDRA, she added.





Sheikh Hasina went on saying the government is also sending five students

to the United Kingdom for higher education in Actuarial science under a

scholarship programme to enhance professional excellence.





She said Bangabandhu after independence set up four insurance corporations

— Surma, Rupsa, Teesta and karnaphuli– nationalizing 49 local and foreign

insurance companies through issuing Bangladesh Insurance (Nationalization)

Order-1972, and also established National Insurance Corporation to regulate

these four organizations.





Later, he established Jibon Bima Corporation for life insurance and

Sadharan Bima Corporation for non-life insurance by scraping the five

corporations enacting Insurance Corporation Act-1973 for the development of

the country’s insurance sector, she added.





The premier said Jibon Bima Corporation and Sadharan Bima Corporation have

been still providing insurance services to the people while Bangladesh

Insurance Academy was also established by the Father of the Nation.





Turning to the Coronavirus situation, she renewed her call to the country’s

people to follow the health protection protocols properly and wear facemask

even after taking Covid-19 vaccine.





