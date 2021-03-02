Diner Sheshe





"I was married when I was just 13; my husband is my cousin and is 7 years older than me. My family had been following the custom of child marriage for generations. I was pulled out of school whilst my husband began working as a courier boy.My family was ashamed I couldn't conceive early; I hadn't even gotten my period yet. I'd feel terrible when people would say, 'You're cursed.







You're paying for mistakes in your past life.' I wanted a child; I believed it would give meaning to my life, but it was a long wait. I was 23 when I finally got pregnant; my husband and I couldn't wait to meet our little one! And when Suhana was born, we were overjoyed! But when she turned 2, we noticed that she'd get a fever quite regularly; it just wouldn't subside. She'd get easily fatigued and could barely take her baby steps. We were confused when her eyes and skin would turn yellowish.







The doctors believed she had jaundice, but after taking her blood samples, they said she has Thalassaemia Major. When he said, 'She may not survive' we broke down. We hadn't even heard a word like 'Thalassaemia' before; we'd spend hours at the hospital understanding everything about it. My husband and I would think of excuses to tell Suhana to bring her to the hospital for her blood transfusions. My husband became a cook at a local hotel to pay the bills. Once he said to me, 'I can't concentrate at work- I only see Suhana on the slab.'





Over the past 4 years, Suhana has had over 40 blood transfusions. The situation is so bad now that she gets a transfusion every 15 days. Her bones are protruding.Suhana knows she's going to the hospital when we tell her we're getting her toys. It's heartbreaking to watch our daughter scream and not trust us when we go near her. Taking her out of school gutted us the most; she loves school.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





