Study in India education meet concludes

The two-day Education Meet-2021 on higher education in India concluded in Dhaka on Saturday with an overwhelming participation from Bangladeshi students. Maintaining social distance and hygiene measures, 16 universities and schools from India participated in the Education Meet-2021 at Westin Dhaka while the stall of Study in India programme was center of attraction for the visitors, said a news release.







In association with Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Education Excellence organized the Education Meet-2021 (February 26-27 under Study in India, a flagship programme of Government of India. Earlier on Friday, Deputy High Commissioner Bishwadip Dey inaugurated the Education Meet -2021. Study in India programme head Sandeep Goel and EdCill Executive Director Dr. Uttam B Sapate and CEO of Education Excellence Samira Farhat Amin were present in the inaugural session.





