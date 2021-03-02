Biden’s airstrikes on Syria: The blatant violation of International Laws

US President Joe Biden before endorsing airstrikes on Syria on 25 February, 2021.





The united states launched airstrikes in Syria on 25 February last targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian backed militia groups. It is reported that American airstrikes carried out killed 22 Iran backed fighters. This is what the pentagon is!







Joe Biden’s savage military attack in Syria and his exculpated and assoiled action mechanisms have exposed that he has powerful pretensions to be a rogue leader right now like his predecessor Donald Trump, signaling to the world that no matter the concerns about his presidency, he has the right to use U.S. military power in any sovereign and independent country across the globe according to his free-will.







His dictum, “It’s against this backdrop that the president should be going out of his way to reassure the public and the world that his principal focus is on the so-called national security interests of the United States and its allies, and mistakenly believed the broader goal of peace and stability in the region” is nothing but a sheer lie.





The attack is a blatant violation of international laws. It has also snubbed Syria’s sovereignty. It is vital to understand that fascism is not in any sense a mere political aberration or anomaly, but has historically been one of two major modes of political management adopted by ruling classes in the advanced capitalist states like USA…





Russia and Iran have condemned the attacks. Russian President Putin called the strikes as an act of aggression. Russia has pointed out, “A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington.







Biden’s bodacious annunciation, “mission accomplished” is evil and despicable. He acted as a monster. The Syrian people have suffered terribly. Terrorism under the veiled cover of religion must be fought valourously to reduce it to ashes by the state machinery of the country where it will have born, but not by any outsiders.





Biden is not in control, the Deep State and the military industrial Complex is running the circus. USA does not want to protect Syria from chemical weapons; it is an excuse to steal its oil. We witnessed their very ugly and savage faces during our glorious Liberation War in 1971 to establish Bangladesh. We should not care about going easy on people that cheer for death.







We have built this world; it is time we stop pussyfooting around so people can keep their illusions. You and I only have what we have because America’s capitalist imperialist state killed and looted others. People all around the world should raise their hard voices in unison that no co-lateral damage to innocent civilians can’t happen anywhere in the world by America and its vassal states.





After the Second World War, America’s abominable bullyragging into the internal affairs of independent and sovereign states across the world has been going on at full strength or intensity. This is quite unbearable and irremissible. America is bringing about unspeakable human disasters in Syria and waiting for elsewhere in the world. As a matter of fact, the dirty truth is Biden can’t also be trusted. A new man’s brandish to dictate the world-shattering!







Hence, the whole world excluding the devils’ world should be united in its disgust for any use of further military strikes by America in any other countries. Richard Lamm’s words are relevant here, “America does not need another political campaign based on denial and avoidance of some of our real problems. It needs a crusade to reform and renew our country, its institutions and political system.”





Congress, the courts, the civil bureaucracy, the military, the state and local governments, and what is often called, after Louis Althusser, the “ideological state apparatus”—including the media and educational institutions would need to be brought into line before a fully neo-fascist state could operate on its own violent terms. There is no doubt that liberal or capitalist democracy in the United States is now endangered. At the level of the political system as a whole, as political scientist Richard Falk has put it, in a “pre-fascist moment.”







The White House is now busy in restoring U.S. primacy over the entire world, leading to the potentially deadliest phase of imperialism. If the White House is now best described, as neo-fascist in its leanings, this does extend to the entire US state.







Biden and his administration have probably calculated that he would benefit from the rally-round-the-flag phenomenon that accompanies U.S. military action in Syria. In fact, it is and will be considered as his dangerous Syria attack all the while. Sometimes, I cogitate that Newton's dictum, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction” stands as grossly faulty, at least, in case of America. But many very bad things may happen from that fight by America. America is the most grandiose experiment the world has seen, but I am afraid, it is not going to be a success.







As we see the overarching pretension of America is that it believes itself to be the final telomere of every human society. It believes, in the words of a U.S. military officer in Stanley Kubrick's macabre masterpiece "Full Metal Jacket" that: "inside every gook is an American trying to get out." Gook here, of course, being a placeholder for any non-American Identity. This pretension to being the universal destiny of human society is not an accidental facet of American Identity; rather it is the basis of it.







Without this prime symbol with which to frame the American symbolic order, American Identity itself disappears. This much has been admitted by many. Internationally famed columnist Roger Cohen has made this acute observation, "America is an idea. Strip freedom, human rights, democracy and the rule of law from what the United States represents to the world and America itself is gutted." But these are the ornaments of power with which they adorn their mythical being. So, it is down to America and it is down to everywhere.







American White House is now an abode of another neo-mythos under the presidency of Joe Biden with a newfangled government activity. It gibes in definite but not specified or identified paths. It has, rather, chartered a shape of authoritative political orientation of Germany and Italy of Hitler, Mussolini… which the world will witness during their regimes, but with respect to history trenchant lineaments finicky to the governmental economic system and acculturation of America in this century.







This newly established neo-mythos portrays the character or the qualities or peculiarities of the president and his snuggest advisors, and some of the principal corpuses in his cabinet. From a fuller sociological point of view, it reflects the electoral bases, class constituencies and alignments, and racist, fraud doctrines that has brought Biden into authority.







Neo-mythos dissertation and political praxis are now-a-days evident in blistering assaults on Syria. These may have been companioned by a corroborated crusade to bring the judicatory, governmental employees, the military, spy agencies, and the press into line with this novel mythos and political realism. Biden’s obliterated missile strikes in Syria on last Thursday have pointed in the same direction.







The U.S. does never follow international law. For example, some critics assert the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq was not a proper response to an imminent threat, but an act of aggression which violated international law. For example, Benjamin Ferencz, a chief prosecutor of Nazi war crimes at Nuremberg said George W. Bush should be tried for war crimes along with Saddam Hussein for starting aggressive wars—Saddam for his 1990 attack on Kuwait and Bush for his 2003 invasion of Iraq.





Critics point out that the United Nations Charter, ratified by the U.S., prohibits members from using force against fellow members except against imminent attack or pursuant to an explicit Security Council authorization. A professor of international law asserted there was no authorization from the UN Security Council which made the invasion "a crime against the peace."





Some political scientists maintained that setting economic interdependence as a foreign policy goal may have exposed the United States to manipulation. As a result, the U.S. trading partners gained an ability to influence the U.S. foreign policy decision-making process by manipulating, for example, the currency exchange rate, or restricting the flow of goods and raw materials.







In addition, more than 40% of the U.S. foreign debt is currently owned by the big institutional investors from overseas, who continue to accumulate the Treasury bonds. On February 25, 2021, the United States military carried out an airstrike on a site believed to be occupied by Iranian-backed militia groups in eastern Syria. The bombing was the first known military action carried out under USA’s new president Joe Biden.





A total of seven missiles were launched from two U.S. Air Force F-15E planes, destroying nine facilities and rendering two others uninhabitable. If people's minds are poisoned by evil thoughts, if people have never come into contact with the bright rays of sunshiny people, if any lecturing on them on the goodness create repulsion in them, if evil is their way of life, if that is the only way for them, then “the black has determined for itself not to accept any other hue” come what may to American administration.The moral lesson: Evil can take many disguises but it is always black (evil).





The writer is an independent political analyst who writes on politics, political and human-centred figures, current and international affairs.

