Court issues bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut



A magistrate court yesterday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut in the defamation case filed by veteran Bollywood lyricist, Javed Akhtar. The warrant was issued after the actor failed to appear before the court. On February 1, the metropolitan magistrate in Andheri issued summons to the actor and posted the matter on March 1. Akhtar's complaint alleged defamatory statements were made by her to a news channel in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year.





Juhu police filed a report of inquiry. The court heard arguments by the complainant's lawyer on the inquiry report. Akhtar's plea had said he was shocked when he learnt on July 19, Ranaut had given an interview to television anchor Arnab Goswami of Republic TV and Republic Bharat, damaging his "immaculate reputation by falsely attributing statements to him".





