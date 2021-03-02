Ankita Lokhande urges SSR fans to stop blaming her



Actor Ankita Lokhande who earlier dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to her Instagram handle to interact with her followers in a live session and urged netizens to stop blaming her as no one knows her side of the story.







Talking about the online negativity, she further revealed how 'hurtful' it is and revealed that she too went through depression, however, she never made it public. In the live chat, Ankita addressed negative comments on her posts and dance videos and advised her haters to unfollow her if they have a problem with her. She said,"If I don't like anything I don't follow it.







But, I don't go and abuse them on their posts". She revealed although the social media negativity doesn't affect her, however, it's her parents who are sensitive and are easily affected by the trolls. "Unke liye digest karna bohot mushkil hain ki log aise kyun gaali dete hain aur maine aisa kya galat kiya (It's difficult for them to understand why people can be abusive and what I have done wrong to received such comments."





